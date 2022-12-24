Robert Woods start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Houston Texans in Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Titans WR Robert Woods? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Titans WR Robert Woods

Woods has been an unreliable fantasy player this season. With Titans QB Ryan Tannehill injured, there’s less of a path for Woods to become a consistent fantasy option. Rookie Malik Willis will take over at quarterback for the Titans, meaning Tennessee will likely enact a run-heavy approach. This negatively impacts Woods and the rest of the Titans' receiving corps.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Woods was already a shaky fantasy player, and Tannehill’s injury makes it even tougher for him to find a path to fantasy production. Go ahead and sit Woods in this Week 16 contest against the Texans, and it’s difficult to envision him as a fantasy starter moving forward.