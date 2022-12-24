Nick Westbrook-Ikhine start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

The entire Titans’ passing attack takes a hit with QB Ryan Tannehill injured. Westbrook-Ikhine is not immune to that. Rookie QB Malik Willis will take over, so expect Tennessee to run the ball a ton against the Texans. Westbrook-Ikhine was an unreliable fantasy producer, to begin with, scoring less than three fantasy points (PPR scoring) in seven games this season. One of those occurred last week at the Los Angeles Chargers, where the 6’2” receiver failed to catch a pass on two targets.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. With Willis starting, Westbrook-Ikhine’s potential for a breakout game goes out the window. Go ahead and confidently sit him in this Week 16 matchup against the Texans.