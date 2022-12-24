Chigoziem Okonkwo start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Houston Texans in Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Okonkwo has seen five or more targets in four straight games. Decent production came out of that, as the Titans' TE averaged 11.45 fantasy points (PPR) in that span. However, QB Ryan Tannehill has succumbed to an injury, meaning QB Malik Willis will take over. The Titans will likely scale back their passing attempts with a rookie under center. Okonkwo will likely see fewer targets, receptions, and fantasy production as a result.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Okonkwo’s recent game log creates optimism, but it’s difficult to start any Tennessee pass-catcher with Tannehill sidelined. There’s a good chance the Titans run the ball a ton against the Texans, and Okonkwo should stay on your fantasy bench.