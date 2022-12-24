Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs face off with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 of the NFL season. The Chiefs haven’t missed a beat as they rank first in passing yards per game, but their receiving room has undoubtedly been crowded with notable names. Marquez Valdes-Scantling continues to try and carve out a consistent role, so does he make sense as a fantasy starter this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling notched his first double-digit fantasy performance since Week 10 after finishing with 11.6 PPR fantasy points versus the Texans last week. Despite totaling just three catches for 26 receiving yards, the veteran wideout managed to find the end zone for just the second time this season. With a number of names ahead of him in the pecking order, it’s proven to be anyone’s guess as to when Valdes-Scantling can benefit from the Chiefs’ high-octane passing game.

Chances are he could be in for another quiet outing against what has been a solid Seahawks defense versus the pass this season. Seattle ranks 17th in opponent passing yards allowed (217.7 YPG), and they allow the third-fewest fantasy points (17.5) to opposing receivers.

Despite the chance that any receiver can benefit from having Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback, the reality is that Valdes-Scantling has struggled to carve out an impactful role in the passing game. He’s finished with under 30 receiving yards in three of the last five games as finding the end zone has largely been a requirement in order for him to remain fantasy relevant.

Start or sit in Week 16?

At best Valdes-Scantling is a WR4 heading into this matchup, but the fact remains that he is still a fantasy risk when plugged into the lineup. Fantasy managers are better off finding another reliable option, as they should keep the Chiefs receiver on the bench this week.