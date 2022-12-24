Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are in search of a three-game winning streak as they host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16. Kansas City’s backfield has largely been a mystery for much of the season, but their recent track record may indicate that they have a sound strategy brewing. With rookie running back Isiah Pacheco still playing a role in the run game, does he still boast starting value for fantasy managers this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco’s streak of four-straight games of double-digit fantasy points was snapped last week after finishing with 8.7 PPR fantasy points versus the Texans, but the rookie’s consistency has understandably been overshadowed by the dominant showing from Jerick McKinnon. Still, Pacheco has had a firm grasp over the number of carries on the ground, as last Sunday marked his sixth-straight game with double-digit rushing attempts.

So while McKinnon has been vastly impactful as a pass-catcher, Pacheco still remains fantasy relevant with his number of touches. That should serve him well against one of the league's more susceptible run defenses.

The Seahawks rank second-to-last in run defense as they allow an average of 161.1 rushing yards per game. Against opposing fantasy running backs they give up 23.8 fantasy points per game, which is the second-highest mark in the NFL. While Pacheco in the short-term may not have as high a fantasy ceiling as other tailbacks, fantasy managers should not overlook his track record of consistency to close out the season.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Start. Run defense is clearly the Achilles heel for the Seahawks, which the Chiefs should strategically exploit in their matchup. That sets up Pacheco with a strong upside in this showdown, and as such fantasy managers should plug him into starting lineups accordingly.