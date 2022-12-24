Travis Homer start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will look to stay alive in the playoff hunt as they travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. Seattle may need to overcome a notable injury in the backfield, which may force backup running back Travis Homer into an elevated role. Does Homer make sense as a starter for fantasy managers this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Travis Homer RB

With Kenneth Walker III continuing to battle an ankle injury and his status uncertain for Week 16, it presents an opportunity for Homer to step into an elevated role this week. The fourth-year tailback has just 19 carries for 74 rushing yards this season, but he’s been much more effective as a pass-catcher. Through nine games this season Homer has caught 16 passes on 18 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown.

If Walker is unable to go on Saturday, expect Homer to line up primarily on passing-down situations as more or less the Seahawks RB2. Last week he had just one carry for five yards, but it coincided with four catches for 25 receiving yards.

Kansas City ranks 20th in fantasy points allowed to running backs (17.2 PPG), and they are a much more stingy fifth-ranked defense against the run. But in pass defense, they are much more susceptible with a 22nd ranking, which should force Seattle to exploit them through the air. Homer’s fantasy relevancy will likely hinge on the Seahawks keeping the passing game front and center.

Start or sit in Week 16?

With fantasy managers playing for championship contention this week, the sound strategy is to rely on proven starters at this point in the season. Homer’s reliance on passing-down situations is a far cry from being fantasy relevant, which means he’s better off on the bench this week.