Noah Fant start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will look to keep their playoff hopes alive as they travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. Going toe-to-toe with one of the league’s best offenses will mean throwing the ball early and often, which should result in tight end Noah Fant playing an important role. Does the fourth-year pro make sense as a starter in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Noah Fant TE

Despite playing on a short turnaround last week and against a tough 49ers defense, Fant managed to find the end zone alongside a 14.2 PPR fantasy performance. Aside from a zero-point dud in the week prior, the fourth-year tight end has nine receptions on 11 targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns in the last three games, as he continues to play an impactful role in Seattle’s offense.

With the run game potentially severely hindered due to an ankle injury to Kenneth Walker III, the passing attack could be relied upon heavily in this matchup versus Kansas City. If so, Fant should be ready to take advantage of the favorable game script.

The Chiefs allow a solid 7.4 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season, and their 22nd-ranked pass defense gives up an average of 227.6 yards per game through the air. Seattle would be wise to counter Kansas City’s high-scoring attack by stretching the field themselves. As the Seahawks hope to stay alive in the playoff hunt, look for their receivers, including Fant, to be heavily involved in Saturday’s matchup.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Despite being touchdown-dependent like many at his position, Fant checks in as a low-end TE1 in this matchup versus the Chiefs. He remains a starter in fantasy lineups this week with a strong upside if the Seahawks can throw the ball often to keep pace versus Kansas City.