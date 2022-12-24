Marquise Goodwin start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will look to keep their postseason hopes alive as they travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. Seattle was dealt a blow to their receiving corps, but it results in Marquise Goodwin elevating into a bigger role. Does the Seattle wideout make sense as a starter for fantasy managers this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Marquise Goodwin WR

Goodwin has largely operated as a WR3 in Seattle this season, but he will be elevated into a more prominent role starting this week. After Tyler Lockett underwent surgery for a broken index figure suffered last week, the expectation is that he will miss multiple games moving forward. Goodwin has a high volume of production to fill as he sits behind DK Metcalf in the pecking order. Through Week 15 Lockett leads the Seahawks with 964 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, so Seattle will need to replicate that receiving volume somehow.

Goodwin has an excellent opportunity to capitalize on his newfound role this week versus the Chiefs, who allow the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing receivers (23.7 PPG).

Over the last three games, the Seahawks have averaged the fifth-most pass attempts per game (39.7), and that trend should continue versus the Chiefs. Kansas City’s 22nd-ranked pass defense allows 227.6 yards per game through the air, which is a much more susceptible weakness compared to their fifth-ranked run defense. Seattle has plenty to play for with a wild card spot still within reach, so there is a great chance they look to move the chains through the air.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Goodwin is surely worth a waiver pick-up going forward and he remains a viable flex option in Week 16. If fantasy managers have the flexibility, fire him up as a starter in lineups this week.