Geno Smith start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will look to stay alive in the playoff hunt as they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. The Seahawks’ seventh-ranked scoring offense has been led by the solid play of Geno Smith this season, but he’s coming off a rough performance. Can Smith bounce back and remain a fantasy starter in Week 16?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Geno Smith QB

Smith had one of his rougher performances last week as he finished with just 15.32 fantasy points, but many can’t be surprised when a signal-caller faces a tough 49ers defense. The veteran signal-caller has a much better matchup on deck this week versus a Chiefs defense that ranks 22nd in pass defense (227.6 YPG allowed). With Seattle at .500 yet still alive in the playoff hunt, they will have plenty to play for as they close out the regular season.

Kansas City has also been accommodating to opposing quarterbacks this season. Through Week 15, the Chiefs allow the fourth-most fantasy points to signal-callers (20.2 PPG), setting up Smith for a strong bounce-back performance.

The Seahawks quarterback will be without a number of key offensive playmakers with Tyler Lockett ruled out due to injury, and Kenneth Walker III’s status uncertain as he battles through an ankle injury. But Walker's absence could allow more opportunities for Smith to make plays in the pocket, and he’ll still have DK Metcalf and Marquise Goodwin to target on the outside.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Don’t let last week’s rough outing deter fantasy managers still battling in the playoffs. Fire up Smith as a surefire starter with an advantageous matchup this week.