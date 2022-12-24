Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants are coming off a significant win last week as they travel to face the Minnesota Vikings. Last week’s victory was the Giants’ first in four weeks, and they’ll look to keep the momentum going down the stretch as they find themselves in the playoff hunt. With the fantasy football playoffs in full swing, can managers trust Daniel Jones in their starting lineups this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones has more or less been the epitome of fantasy football consistency this season, but he finally finished with a dud performance last week against the Commanders. After completing 21 of his 32 attempts for 160 yards while rushing for 35 yards on 10 carries, Jones had just 9.9 fantasy points as the Monday Night Football showdown was a forgettable offensive performance from both teams. He’ll have a much better opportunity ahead to bounce back versus the Vikings on Saturday.

Minnesota’s offense may be among the best in the league, but their defense is far from it. The Vikings rank 31st in pass defense (278.8 YPG allowed) while they give up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks (18.9 PPG).

The best factor in play for Jones is that the Giants still have very much to play for down the stretch of the season. New York currently holds the first wild card spot in the NFC, but they still have yet to clinch a playoff spot. Minnesota’s defense will inevitably key in on containing Saquon Barkley, which means that Jones should have ample opportunities to make plays in the pocket.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Start. Last week’s performance marked just the second time this season that Jones finished in single-digit fantasy scoring, so respective fantasy managers shouldn’t overreact. This week’s matchup is more advantageous, so don’t hesitate in including Jones in your fantasy lineups for Week 16.