Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants earned a nice 20-12 road win against the Washington Commanders to solidify their position in the NFC Wild Card playoff race. Despite the win, the passing game struggled to get on track and wide receiver Darius Slayton finished with five catches for just 23 yards. Can Slayton rebound statistically this week against the Minnesota Vikings in a game that could be a playoff preview?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

In the four games before his dud week against the Commanders, Slayton was averaging four catches a game for over 17.5 yards per catch. The Vikings' defense is 31st in the NFL in passing yards allowed and the Giants should have enough downfield opportunities for Slayton to get some big plays. This isn’t going to be a high-volume play, because New York is going to run Saquon Barkley and let their ground game manage the day. But the downfield passing game will be there and Slayton could make the most of his targets.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Slayton is rostered in around 43 percent of ESPN leagues, but that could drop after this past week. It feels like either he or Richie James is in line for a nice game against the leaky Vikings’ pass defense, but not both of them. Much like James, Slayton could be a nice under-the-radar start, but it’s a risk.