Richie James start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants won their first game in a month last Sunday, knocking off the Washington Commanders, 20-12. The passing game took a back seat last week to a strong effort by running back Saquon Barkley. James, who has emerged as the Giants' top receiving threat, led Big Blue with four catches for 42 yards, but those numbers won’t win you a fantasy football championship. Can James have a big bounce-back week against a shaky Minnesota Vikings defense?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Giants WR Richie James

James’ value comes with him getting in the end zone. The Vikings' pass defense gives up the second-most yards in the NFL, but the Giants are not a passing team. They are still going run the offense through Barkley. That being said there should be more opportunities for James to make big plays down the field and possibly an explosive play that would result in a touchdown. If Barkley and the running game is churning, James is going to have to make the most of his opportunities. James feels like a safe option as a WR3 or a Flex, but there is a boom or bust factor with him.

Start or sit in Week 16?

James is rostered in less than two percent of ESPN fantasy leagues. He is most likely available and could turn out to be a solid play. Given the Vikings' struggles on defense and the potential for the Giants to take some shots downfield, James seems like an under-the-radar start option.