 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How can Eagles clinch the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 16?

The Eagles are on the verge of a division title. We break down how they can clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NFL Playoffs in Week 16.

By David Fucillo
Jalen Hurts #1 and Gardner Minshew #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the verge of accomplishing something for the first time in five years, but it won’t be an easy task. The Eagles can clinch the NFC East title for the first time in three years and can secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time sine 2017. However, they will have to do so without Jalen Hurts for some amount of time.

The Eagles QB injured his shoulder and is out for an unknown amount of time. He could miss the rest of the regular season or he could just miss the next week or two. However long he misses, Gardner Minshew will start in his place.

Philadelphia travels to face the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET. If the Eagles win or tie, they’ll clinch the division. If they win they’ll clinch the division and the No. 1 seed. If they finish in a tie, they’ll clinch the No. 1 seed if the Vikings lose or tie against the Giants.

The Eagles are a 4.5-point underdog against the Cowboys at DraftKings Sportsbook, but that line is moving rapidly. The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Giants.

In This Stream

NFL playoff picture: Tracking standings, bracket, playoff clinching for 2023 NFL Playoffs

View all 39 stories

More From DraftKings Nation