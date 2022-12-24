How can Eagles clinch the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 16?

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the verge of accomplishing something for the first time in five years, but it won’t be an easy task. The Eagles can clinch the NFC East title for the first time in three years and can secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time sine 2017. However, they will have to do so without Jalen Hurts for some amount of time.

The Eagles QB injured his shoulder and is out for an unknown amount of time. He could miss the rest of the regular season or he could just miss the next week or two. However long he misses, Gardner Minshew will start in his place.

Philadelphia travels to face the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET. If the Eagles win or tie, they’ll clinch the division. If they win they’ll clinch the division and the No. 1 seed. If they finish in a tie, they’ll clinch the No. 1 seed if the Vikings lose or tie against the Giants.

The Eagles are a 4.5-point underdog against the Cowboys at DraftKings Sportsbook, but that line is moving rapidly. The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Giants.