How can Bills clinch the AFC East title in Week 16?

The Buffalo Bills travel to face the Chicago Bears in Week 16 and have a chance to clinch the AFC East title. Buffalo clinched a playoff berth last week with their win over the Dolphins and can move a step closer to securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve and the Bills are a nine-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How Bills can clinch AFC East title this week

Buffalo has a simple path to clinching the AFC East. They have a three-game lead on the Dolphins with three games remaining. That means, Buffalo can clinch this week with a win or tie, or if they lost, they can clinch with a Dolphins loss or tie. The Dolphins host the Packers on Christmas Day and are a four-point favorite.

The Bills cannot clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC until Week 17 at the earliest. They are tied with the Chiefs and have the head-to-head tiebreaker. If the Bills win in Week 16 and Week 17, they would clinch the No. 1 seed if the Chiefs lose to the Seahawks or Broncos either of the next two weeks.

It’s worth noting that the Bills travel to face the Bengals in Week 17. Buffalo has a one-game lead on Cincinnati, which means if the Bengals win, they’d move ahead of the Bills in any tiebreaker.