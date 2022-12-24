How can Bengals clinch a playoff berth in Week 16?

The Baltimore Ravens are struggling without quarterback Lamar Jackson, but they head into Week 16 with a chance to clinch a playoff berth. Tyler Huntley will get the start on Saturday against the Falcons with several scenarios in play. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Ravens are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How Ravens can clinch playoff berth this week

The Ravens require help in any scenario to clinch a playoff berth this week. Three of the scenarios required the Ravens win, six required the Ravens secure a tie, and one allowed for a loss. The scenarios were as follows entering Week 16:

BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR BAL win + NE loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ loss OR BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + LAC win OR BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + NYJ tie OR BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + LAC win OR BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ tie + MIA loss + LAC win OR NE loss + NYJ loss + CLE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + TEN loss or tie + LAC win

The Jets loss removes scenarios 6, 7, and 9, but keeps the remaining seven scenarios alive. For those remaining opportunities, the Dolphins are 3.5-point home favorites against the Packers, the Patriots are a field goal home underdog against the Bengals, the Chargers are 4.5-home road favorites against the Colts, the Browns are field goal underdogs against the Saints, the Raiders are 2.5-point road underdogs against the Steelers, and the Titans are field goal home favorites against the Texans.