How can Giants clinch a playoff berth in Week 16?

The New York Giants got a huge win last week over the Washington Commanders that allowed them to firm up their playoff position. They have some work in front of them, but Week 16 brings them an opportunity to clinch a wild card berth. The Giants travel to face the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday and with a win and some help can punch their ticket for the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

How Giants can clinch playoff berth this week

The Giants are a four-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Vikings are coming off a huge comeback win over the Colts and one has to wonder if they build on that momentum or are in store for a letdown.

New York has three clinching scenarios this weekend, and all require them beating the Vikings. Additionally, they will need one of the following:

Commanders and Lions lose

Commanders and Seahawks lose

Lions and Seahawks lose

The Commanders are traveling to face the 49ers and are a touchdown underdog. The Lions are traveling to face the Panthers and are a field goal underdog. The Seahawks are traveling to face the Chiefs and are a ten-point underdog. None of this matters if the Giants can’t beat the Vikings, but they have a realistic shot at clinching a playoff berth this weekend if they can get the upset in Minneapolis.