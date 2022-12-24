Isaiah Hodgins start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants haven’t jumped off the page in regards to the passing attack this season but have done a decent job involving certain wide receivers despite injuries and personnel movement. Rickie James and Isaiah Hodgins were among the team’s best pass-catchers in the Giants’ Week 15 Sunday Night Football win over the Washington Commanders. It will be interesting to see if Hodgins can separate himself from the pack in the final stretch of the fantasy football season.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins

Hodgins has maintained a five-target-per-game share over the previous four appearances, racking up at least 31 yards. While the third-year Oregon State product has built himself a nice floor in the Saquon Barkley-favored Giants offense, there has just been no clear indicator of which receiver Daniel Jones plans to target the most on a weekly basis. Darius Slayton saw the most targets against Washington but was inefficient with five catches for 23 yards. This offense is going to need an X Factor in the receiving corps if they are going to continue competing for a playoff spot.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Hodgins is a risky play, despite the matchup with a Minnesota defense that got picked apart by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15.