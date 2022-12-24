KJ Osborn start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

In a remarkable Week 15 comeback, the Minnesota Vikings hit their receivers 34 times for 460 yards against the Indianapolis Colts. K.J. Osborn was the main benefactor of the bizarre game script, hauling in 10-of-16 targets for 157 yards and one touchdown. Is it even possible for the third-year wideout to top the best outing of his career?

Fantasy Football Analysis: KJ Osborn

The Vikings found themselves down 33-0 heading into the second half last week against the Colts. Osborn sparked some life into Minnesota when he caught a goal-line TD from Kirk Cousins for the first score of the third quarter. He proceeded to lead his fellow wideouts, including Justin Jefferson, in total yardage. Osborn finished the week as the overall WR2, turning in 21.7 standard fantasy points, as his Vikings team went on to secure a 39-36 OT victory.

It’s hard to ignore that Osborn has actively challenged Adam Thielen for the No. 2 WR role this year. Last Saturday was just another one of those occasions. Though he salvaged his performance with a touchdown, Thielen only caught three of his four targets for 41 yards. This is something to monitor as we inch closer to fantasy football championships.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Osborn has earned solid WR3/FLEX consideration on a weekly basis, but there’s a good chance that the New York Giants defense brings him back to Earth in Week 16. Start him at your own peril.