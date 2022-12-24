Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings were as pass-dominant as ever in their electrifying 39-36 OT victory against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. Adam Thielen was one of four Vikings pass-catchers to record a touchdown in the affair. With three scores in the previous four games, has Thielen become an obvious fantasy football starter?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

While Thielen has proved to be resilient when the Vikings have called upon him around the red zone this season, his YPT and YPR averages have seen some slight regression compared to previous years. This has mostly been due to the emergence of K.J. Osborn in 2022-23, who went off for 10 catches on 16 targets for 157 yards and one touchdown in Week 15. How this will affect Thielen for the rest of the fantasy football season remains to be seen, but it’s definitely a concern with Justin Jefferson also healthy in the fold.

Start or sit in Week 16?

It’s difficult to tell at this point whether Thielen is still considered a WR2 option in fantasy football, but his TD upside makes him a safe start against the New York Giants in Week 16.