TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

TJ Hockenson saw the third-most targets of any Minnesota Vikings receiver in the team’s 39-36 OT victory against the Indianapolis Colts last week. Considering Minnesota’s fixation with throwing the football, Hockenson should bounce back to his TE1 status against the New York Giants in Week 16.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Vikings TE TJ Hockenson

It’s been a really tough stretch of performances for the talented tight end over the last few games. He has just 13 receptions on 23 targets since Week 13 and has now gone scoreless in each of his appearances in that time frame. What’s especially frustrating, is that Hockenson had every chance to erupt for the Vikings in one of the best shootout affairs of 2022-23, and just couldn’t get anything going against the Colts. Fantasy managers should be cautious, but certainly not panic, as Hockenson is easily the most due out of every Minnesota pass-catcher to find the end zone in Week 16.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Hockenson is a MUST-START and a prime bounce-back candidate for Round 2 of fantasy playoffs.