Mac Jones start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Patriots QB Mac Jones? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones hasn’t exactly been lighting up the box score since returning as New England’s starting quarterback. In fact, his stat lines have been pedestrian at best. That might be sugarcoating it too much, as Jones has failed to surpass 10.1 fantasy points in three of his last four games. Last week at the Las Vegas Raiders served as a prime example, as Jones went 13-of-31 for 112 yards and no touchdowns despite the promising matchup on paper.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Don’t think twice. Jones has virtually no fantasy floor with an extremely low fantasy ceiling as well. You can do better at the QB position for your fantasy squad.