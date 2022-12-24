 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Samaje Perine start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Samaje Perine ahead of the Bengals’ Week 16 matchup against the Patriots.

By DKNation Staff
Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the New England Patriots on the road in Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Cincinnati RB Samaje Perine? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Cincinnati RB Samaje Perine

Cincinnati RB Joe Mixon returned from a two-game absence in Week 13. Since then, Perine has seen 13 total touches in two games. His totals over those two games: 11 carries, 46 yards, and a touchdown along with two receptions for two yards. That pretty much tells the story, as Perine is back to a reserve role with Mixon healthy.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Perine is nothing more than a fantasy reserve with Mixon back to his regular workload. Perine is fine sitting on your bench as a potential fantasy difference-maker if Mixon goes down, but he shouldn’t be started in Week 16 at New England.

