Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road to face the New England Patriots for Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Cincinnati WR Tyler Boyd? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Cincinnati WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd has been up-and-down from a fantasy perspective this season. Case in point: he had 10 fantasy points (PPR scoring) in Week 13’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Then he regressed with a goose egg the following week vs. the Cleveland Browns. However, Boyd bounced back nicely with five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Start. Boyd is a decent WR3 or FLEX play that will see around five or six targets. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow is on a hot streak, and Boyd serves as an intermediate beneficiary.