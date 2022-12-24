 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Jakobi Meyers ahead of the Patriots’ Week 16 matchup against the Bengals.

By DKNation Staff
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Jakobi Meyers WR

First off, we need to double-check that Meyers is playing. As of the middle of the week, he was listed as questionable with a concussion, but the severity is unknown. Meyers has been struggling recently, failing to record double-digit fantasy points (PPR scoring) in five straight games. It’s difficult to envision a bounceback against the Bengals, who have allowed the eighth fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Meyers is listed as questionable for this contest, so definitely have a backup plan in place. Even if Meyers plays, his fantasy upside is limited in New England’s run-heavy offense.

