Pierre Strong Jr. start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Patriots RB Pierre Strong Jr? Should you start him in fantasy football? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Patriots RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris are still listed above Strong on the Patriots' RB depth chart. However, they are both listed as questionable for this contest against the Bengals. If both of them miss this game, then Strong gets upgraded to a strong start in fantasy football. If only one of them are ruled out, then Strong is a borderline starter in standard fantasy leagues. If they both play, then it’s probably best to leave Strong on the bench.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Despite his recent emergence, Strong would need Stevenson and/or Harris to miss this game to become a viable fantasy asset. Keep your eyes on the injury report.