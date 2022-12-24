Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this mean for Patriots TE Hunter Henry? Should you start him in fantasy football this week? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

The Patriots’ passing game has been dormant with Mac Jones at quarterback, and Henry’s production has suffered as a result. The 6’5” tight end has failed to catch more than three passes in seven of his last eight games. He has fallen below 3.3 fantasy points (PPR scoring) in five of those. Needless to say, he has an extremely low fantasy floor without much upside due to the inefficiencies of the New England passing attack.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. You can do better than Henry at tight end in Week 16, as his fantasy production has been very elusive as of late.