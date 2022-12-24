Desmond Ridder start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for rookie QB Desmond Ridder? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football this week? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

Ridder made his first NFL start last week against the New Orleans Saints. The results weren’t great. The rookie was 13-for-26 while posting only 97 passing yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He added six carries for 38 yards. While Ridder has some rushing upside, that doesn’t make up for the overall low fantasy floor as he learns how to play in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Ridder had a tough time in his NFL debut, and it’s hard to picture a path to fantasy upside against a Ravens defense that has allowed 14 or fewer points in each of the last three games.