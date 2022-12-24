Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will hit the road to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier took 17 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints last week. Fellow RB — and presumed lead back — Cordarelle Patterson, had 14 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons love to run the ball, so there could be room for both players to see around 15 touches moving forward. However, Allgeier will still likely be a touchdown-dependent running back in fantasy football, which isn’t great considering he only has two rushing touchdowns on the season.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. This one is difficult, but we are taking a wait-and-see approach with Allgeier. If you are desperate, you can play him in the FLEX spot while hoping he sees a fraction of his numbers from last week. However, the Ravens have allowed the eighth fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.