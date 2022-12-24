Drake London start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will hit the road to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Falcons WR Drake London? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

Atlanta doesn’t throw the ball much, but when it does, London is usually the target. The Falcons are starting rookie QB Desmond Ridder, who looked toward London often last week against the New Orleans Saints. London finished with seven catches on 11 targets for 70 yards in that contest. In the Falcons’ game before that, London caught 6-of-12 targets for 95 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Start. London is a viable WR3 through all fantasy football formats despite relying on a rookie quarterback in a run-first offense. It helps that the Ravens have given up the eighth-most fantasy points to receivers this season.