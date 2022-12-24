Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson has been difficult to peg from a fantasy perspective. He finished as a top-10 fantasy running back in three of his first five games this season. However, he hasn’t eclipsed more than 12 fantasy points (PPR scoring) since Week 8. Additionally, fellow Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier had more rushing attempts than Patterson in last week’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Patterson’s workload seems to be waning, and he hasn’t produced much as a receiver this season either. It’s possible that you can start him as a FLEX if you are desperate, but Patterson should probably sit on the fantasy bench in most standard leagues.