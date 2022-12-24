Gus Edwards start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Atlanta Falcons for Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Ravens RB Gus Edwards? Should you start him in fantasy football? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Ravens RB Gus Edwards

Edwards has been highly efficient in his last two games, combining for 121 yards on 20 carries against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. That’s despite fellow Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins getting 13+ carries and 120+ yards in each of those contests. Edwards still has a roll as the second running back on the Baltimore depth chart, and he’s making the most of it. The Ravens will continue to run the ball heavily with QB Lamar Jackson still sidelined, so there’s room for Edwards to continue his productive ways.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Start. Edwards is a borderline RB2 or FLEX option who should see 10-12 carries. If he finds the end-zone, then that would be a huge boon to his fantasy value.