Demarcus Robinson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson

Lamar Jackson is still sidelined for the Ravens, meaning Tyler Huntley will remain the starter. Robinson has seen six or more targets in three straight games with Huntley in the mix. Granted, he hasn’t scored or eclipsed 52 receiving yards in that span, but he’s still one of the top receiving options for the injury-plagued Ravens. It helps that Robinson’s opponent, the Falcons, have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Start. This one is close. Robinson is a fringe WR3 or FLEX play if you need someone to fill those spots. He’s getting enough targets to make good on a strong matchup against Atlanta.