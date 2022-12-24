Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders lost 20-12 to the New York Giants in Week 15, leaving their playoff hopes in serious question. Taylor Heinicke is coming off another pedestrian showing, with 17 completions on 29 targets for 249 yards, and one touchdown. The Commanders have a daunting matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, where Heinicke and Co. once again try to keep the Wild Card hopes alive.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke

It was certainly a rough outing for Heinicke and the Washington offense. The fifth-year QB carried the football three times for 33 yards but gave up two costly fumbles. These mistakes will not end well against a top-ranked 49ers defense in Week 16, who have consistently been reckless on opposing quarterbacks this season.

While Heinicke has helped turn Washington’s dismal campaign around in the second half of the year, he’s proven to fantasy managers that his ceiling is about a 20-completion, for 250 yards and a two-touchdown stat line. This is a very unappealing factor for anyone trying to win a fantasy football title in the coming weeks.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Leave Heinicke on waivers for the Commanders’ matchup against San Francisco in Week 16.