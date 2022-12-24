Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders have been a top-of-the-line rushing offense throughout the 2022-23 season but could be limited against a vicious San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 16. Following seven touches for 27 yards and zero touchdowns against the New York Giants last week, Antonio Gibson hopes that the coaching staff puts his pass-catching prowess to work in a likely negative game script coming up.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Antonio Gibson RB

Gibson’s recent output was his lowest since Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. Brian Robinson Jr. led the backfield like he has done successfully all season, rushing 12 times for 89 yards in the 20-12 loss to the New York Giants last Sunday. Robinson’s line was fairly disappointing, seeing how unimpressive the Giants have been against RBs in the second half of the year.

This could shake things up a bit in the rotation. The 49ers will expectedly game plan against Robinson on the ground, but Washington might try to throw a curve ball and feature Gibson and the receivers more in the air attack.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Gibson figures to be a sleeper candidate in Week 16, for any fantasy managers questioning their flex spot in lineups.