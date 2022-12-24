Rashid Shaheed start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints continue to battle for an unlikely playoff berth on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Similarly improbable, first-year wideout Rashid Shaheed has come from out of nowhere to become a meaningful part of the New Orleans offense.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Saints WR Rashid Shaheed

An undrafted rookie out of Weber State, Shaheed has caught fire over the past two weeks. During that stretch, the wideout has started two games and seen eight targets, turning them into seven catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. Given the Saints' need for weapons to take pressure off fellow rookie Chris Olave, Shaheed could see more opportunities down the stretch.

As for Sunday’s matchup, the Browns rank middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to wide receivers on a per-game basis. Some of the red-zone work that would normally go to the aforementioned Olave will become available with the rookie ruled out due to a hamstring injury, but tight end Juwan Johnson will have the inside track to filling that vacuum. Shaheed’s targets will probably have to increase more than a tick for him to become a valuable contributor in fantasy this week.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit Rashid Shaheed this week.