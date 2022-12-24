Jahan Dotson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Despite a 20-12 loss to the rivaled New York Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 15, the Washington Commanders’ passing attack has shown drastic improvement in recent weeks. Jahan Dotson has been among the best fantasy football contributors of the 2022-23 season and now has recorded at least four catches for 54 yards and one touchdown in each of his last two appearances.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

Dotson capped off his performance against the Giants with 16.5 standard fantasy points, sliding his name into the WR8 spot on the fantasy leaderboard last week. Even in an eerie matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, Dotson has earned WR3/FLEX consideration.

It was encouraging for Dotson that he matched Pro Bowl teammate Terry McLaurin with six targets from Taylor Heinicke, but the fact that he totally outdueled him in the passing game was what really turned the heads of fantasy managers. Heinicke connected with Dotson after the talented rookie flew by his defender for a 61-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. This type of play is all we need to see from Dotson for us to know that his fantasy value is only going to balloon from now until next season.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Dotson has a solid chance to extend his streak of quality fantasy outings when the Commanders battle the 49ers in Week 16.