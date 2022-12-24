Brock Purdy start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West in last week’s 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers offense rallied around Brock Purdy once again, as the rookie signal-caller notched his third consecutive game with at least two passing touchdowns. Now that the 49ers have things handled in their respective division, how much value does Purdy hold in the final two weeks of the fantasy football season?

Fantasy Football Analysis: 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Thanks in large part to a top NFL defense, Purdy has been able to lead the 49ers to their regular-season goals in the previous three games — averaging 19.3 completions for 204 yards and just one interception. He ranks as a top-15 QB for a Week 16 showdown with the Washington Commanders, who will are currently hanging by a thread in the NFC playoff picture.

The 49ers have been mostly a run-dominant unit in 2022, which is why Purdy’s numbers place him firmly as a QB2 on a weekly basis. Nevertheless, the seventh-round draft pick from Iowa State has been the epitome of what San Francisco fans want in an offensive leader for their Super Bowl push. While Purdy’s displayed a veteran’s confidence in his first campaign, the overall production leaves a lot to be desired in fantasy football.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit Purdy in Week 16.