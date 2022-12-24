 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brock Purdy start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Brock Purdy ahead of the 49ers’ Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.

By Derek Hryn
Brock Purdy #13 the San Francisco 49ers throws for a 54-yard touchdown to George Kittle #85 during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 21-13. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West in last week’s 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers offense rallied around Brock Purdy once again, as the rookie signal-caller notched his third consecutive game with at least two passing touchdowns. Now that the 49ers have things handled in their respective division, how much value does Purdy hold in the final two weeks of the fantasy football season?

Fantasy Football Analysis: 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Thanks in large part to a top NFL defense, Purdy has been able to lead the 49ers to their regular-season goals in the previous three games — averaging 19.3 completions for 204 yards and just one interception. He ranks as a top-15 QB for a Week 16 showdown with the Washington Commanders, who will are currently hanging by a thread in the NFC playoff picture.

The 49ers have been mostly a run-dominant unit in 2022, which is why Purdy’s numbers place him firmly as a QB2 on a weekly basis. Nevertheless, the seventh-round draft pick from Iowa State has been the epitome of what San Francisco fans want in an offensive leader for their Super Bowl push. While Purdy’s displayed a veteran’s confidence in his first campaign, the overall production leaves a lot to be desired in fantasy football.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit Purdy in Week 16.

