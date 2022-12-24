Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Brandon Aiyuk is coming off his worst fantasy football outing of the 2022-23 NFL season and will hope to get more opportunities in the passing game when the San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Commanders in Week 16.

Fantasy Football Analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

In last Thursday’s 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Aiyuk caught just two-of-four targets for 19 yards and zero touchdowns. It was his second-straight game with two receptions, which doesn’t bode well for the 24-year-old considering his expanded role in the offense with Deebo Samuel sidelined.

Aiyuk is clearly the third weapon of the San Francisco offense, behind Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. Following a game where McCaffrey turned in a whopping 32 touches, and Kittle hauled in both receiving touchdowns, Aiyuk might not be as involved in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling as we initially thought when Samuel exited in Week 14.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Aiyuk will hope to find some chemistry with Brock Purdy in the passing attack, but now is not the time to gamble on the top wideout in a run-first offense.