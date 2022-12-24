Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Arlington to square off against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East battle. Miles Sanders has been RB1 for the Eagles this season and will be leaned upon heavily this week. Will he be a good option to start this week? Let’s take a look.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

The Eagles will need to rely on the run heavily this week, with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts expected to miss this game with a shoulder injury. This season, Sanders is averaging about 79 yards per game and has 11 touchdowns on the year. In five games against the Cowboys in his career, he’s averaging 12 carries for 51 yards and has three touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Start. Sanders should see an increased workload this week with Garder Minshew under center. Sanders has averaged about 14 fantasy points per game this season. The Cowboys are toward the bottom of the league against the run as well. Sanders is a safe bet for RB2.