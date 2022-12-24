Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles will hit the road for a divisional showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. The two teams will meet on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4:25 pm as a part of the NFL’s Christmas Eve slate. Dallas Goedert will take the field this week looking to make a big impact on the game, but will he be effective? Let’s take a deeper look and see how much he will impact this week’s game.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert hasn’t played since Week 10 after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. Before his injury he was averaging about five catches and 60 yards per game. In eight games against the Cowboys in his career, Goedert is averaging three catches and 43 yards per contest. His best performance against the Cowboys came in 2019 when he had nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. We may see Goedert on a pitch count this week with him returning from injury. the tight end can be the best friend of the quarterback, but not exactly sure what to expect from Goedert in his first week back from injury. If you really need someone, you can start him, but there are a few better options out there this week.