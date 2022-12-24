Noah Brown start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will gear up for a huge NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Dec 24, in Week 16 of NFL action. Brown is a tight end for the Cowboys and has shown some flashes this season. Is he a good option to start in fantasy this week? Let’s take a look and see.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Cowboys WR Noah Brown

This season Brown is averaging three catches and 41 yards per contest. Over the last five games, he’s averaged two catches for about 38 yards. However, in Week 15, he caught six passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Last week’s performance seems more of a sell-high situation as opposed to an every-week reality.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. The Eagles rank No.1 in the league against the pass, so this doesn’t seem like a good spot for Brown. Also, his targets aren’t consistent. There are some weeks where he will see seven targets and others where he will see two. He isn’t a primary option for Dak Prescott, so it’s best to leave him out this week.