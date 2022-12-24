Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys are set to square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated divisional matchup. The Eagles will be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts, so the Cowboys will be all hands on deck, looking to get the win. Wide receiver Michael Gallup will look to get going this week against the Eagles. Should you start or sit him this week? Let’s see what the best option is.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup has played in 11 games this season after recovering from an injury that he suffered in 2021. This season he has 31 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns. He hasn’t been very productive this season and has been a bit underwhelming. His best performance of the year came in Week 12 against the Giants when he caught five passes for 63 yards. In seven games against the Eagles, he’s averaging four catches for 55 yards.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. This is more than likely the playoffs for most leagues, and Gallup hasn’t been productive enough to deserve a start in this situation. The Eagles rank No. 1 against the pass in the league, so this is a tough matchup for Dak Prescott this week. Don’t expect Gallup to see a lot of targets in the game.