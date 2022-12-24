Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will meet on Saturday, Dec 24, in a highly anticipated NFC East showdown. The Cowboys will look to try and keep their slim hopes of winning the division alive. Tight end Dalton Schultz will look to help his team with a victory this weekend. Let’s take a look at whether or not he is a good option to start or sit.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz has been a solid option this season for the quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense. This year he has 43 catches for 445 yards and three touchdowns. His season averages are three catches per game for 37 yards. His career numbers against the Eagles aren’t great, however, averaging three catches for 29 yards.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Schultz has been steady this season and has been able to provide some solid numbers in PPR leagues. However, he doesn’t seem like a smart play against the Eagles, given his career numbers against the divisional foe. If you don’t like the matchup for your TE 1 this week, you could consider Schultz.