Mack Hollins start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

In another chapter of one of the NFL’s historic rivalries, the Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16. The Raiders’ receiving room has notably battled injuries all season, but wide receiver Mack Hollins has been the next man up for Las Vegas. Does he make sense as an option for fantasy managers in Week 16?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Mack Hollins WR

The Raiders have had a rollercoaster season led by injuries to a stacked roster on offense, but Hollins has been a good silver lining for them. With the likes of Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow missing extended time, Hollins has stepped in with 51 receptions for 628 yards and four receiving touchdowns this year. One of his four touchdowns came last week versus the Patriots, as he hauled in four catches for 40 yards for a cumulative 14.0 PPR fantasy points.

The Raiders wideout is, by all means, a touchdown-dependent fantasy option, but he should take advantage of a matchup that plays to his strengths. Heading into Week 16, the Steelers are 24th in pass defense (238.8 YPG allowed) and surrender the fourth-most fantasy points (24.8 PPG) to opposing receivers.

While Davante Adams should command a sufficient number of targets, don’t overlook Hollins staying involved himself, especially as Waller and Renfrow slowly work their way back into the fold. Pittsburgh has been notably stingy in defending the run, so Derek Carr and the Raiders would be wise to air it out, even amid the colder weather conditions.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Hollins will continue to be a solid flex option, which some potential upside, heading into Week 16, which continues a trend for him from much of the season. If fantasy managers can spare a roster spot for a WR3, then Hollins is a solid option to start.