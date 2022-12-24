Kenny Pickett start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 16 matchup set for Christmas Eve. The Steelers were given some promising news as rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to be back under center this weekend, and he has what appears to be a solid matchup in front of him. Should fantasy managers consider rolling with the rookie in lineups this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

After missing last week’s game with a concussion, Pickett will return to the field on Saturday with an excellent matchup versus the Raiders. The rookie signal-caller has completed 65 percent of his passes this season for 1,797 passing yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions, though he has yet to surpass 20+ fantasy points in a game this season. But Las Vegas’ susceptible pass defense could mark a sneaky opportunity with upside for Pickett.

The Raiders rank 26th in pass defense and allow 244.3 yards per game through the air. When playing on the road that average bumps up to 250.8 yards allowed, and Las Vegas’ secondary will continue to be limited with defensive back Rock Ya-Sin ruled out. They also surrender the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

The Steelers haven’t been a strong passing offense this season, ranking 24th in the league, but one advantageous matchup a prime opportunity for fantasy managers to leverage, especially in the postseason. Pickett has yet to throw for multiple touchdowns a game, but perhaps a susceptible Raiders secondary is the opportunity he’s waiting for.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Pickett enters this week as a QB2 and is a solid option for respective fantasy managers that need a plug-in. If you are being forced to pivot due to injuries or anything of that sort, feel free to consider the Steelers rookie with a solid upside in this matchup.