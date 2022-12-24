Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 16 matchup set for Christmas Eve. After struggling last week, tight end Pat Freiermuth should be in for a bounce-back game thanks to some added reinforcements. Does he make sense as a starter in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Pat Freiermuth TE

Freiermuth finished with a goose-egg performance last week after drawing zero targets from Mitchell Trubisky. Thankfully some Christmas cheer is on the way this weekend, with the Steelers seeing the return of Kenny Pickett under center. The rookie signal-caller should not only provide a boost to Pittsburgh’s passing game, but it should also result in more opportunities to come Freiermuth’s way. The icing on the cake is that the tight end has what should be an advantageous matchup versus Las Vegas.

The Raiders give up 8.0 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, which is the 10th-most to the position. The Las Vegas secondary should also be limited with the absence of Rock Ya-Sin, highlighting a struggling defense that ranks 26th in passing yards per game allowed.

While the Steelers haven’t been the most efficient passing team in the NFL this season, that should not change Freiermuth’s fantasy stock with his starting quarterback back into the fold. Prior to last week’s goose egg, Freiermuth had back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances and should be in for a bounce-back game on Christmas Eve.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Freiermuth is a strong TE1 this week with solid upside, and the thin number of viable options at his position should make this an easy choice for fantasy managers. Fire him up as a starter in respective leagues accordingly.