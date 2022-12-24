Gardner Minshew start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will hit the road for a huge NFC East showdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 of the NFL season. Gardner Minshew will likely get the start this week due to injury. Is he a good option this week? Let’s take a deeper look and see.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Eagles QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew will get sprung into action this week due to a shoulder injury to starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. He’s only seen limited action this season, appearing in three games during garbage time. Minshew has played one game against the Eagles in his career going 19 of 33 for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the contest. The Cowboys play the pass pretty well, so expect the Eagles to lean on the run game in this one.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. If you’re still playing this late into the season, it's likely that you’re in the playoffs, and it's risky to rely on Minshew making his first start of the year against a pretty solid Cowboys defense. He should be able to complete some passes and be effective, but starting him is a tough task.