How can Chargers clinch a playoff berth in Week 16?

The Los Angeles Chargers stumbled in November and were on the wrong side of the playoff picture heading into December. However, three wins over the past four weeks has moved LA into sixth place overall with some key tiebreakers in their favor. They now head into Week 16 facing the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football with a chance to clinch a wild card berth.

How Chargers can clinch playoff berth this week

The Chargers are traveling to face the Colts in Indianapolis and are four-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Their three scenarios for clinching a playoff berth require a win plus at least three different additional results. The three scenarios were as follows entering Week 16:

Chargers win + Raiders loss/tie + Jets loss + Patriots loss Chargers win + Raiders loss/tie + Jets loss + Patriots tie + Dolphins loss Chargers win + Raiders loss/tie + Jets tie + Patriots loss + Dolphins loss

The Jets lost to the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football to open the week, which leaves scenarios 1 and 2 alive, but removes scenario 3 from the discussion. For the two remaining scenarios, the Raiders are a 2.5-point road underdog against the Steelers, the Patriots are a three-point home underdog against the Bengals, and the Dolphins are a 3.5-point home favorite against the Packers.