NFL playoff picture: What does Seahawks-Chiefs mean for NFC and AFC standings

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve with both teams battling for playoff positioning. The Chiefs have clinched a playoff berth and are looking to improve their spot, while the Seahawks are on the outside looking in. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Chiefs are a ten-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks playoff picture

Seattle is 7-7 and sits in eighth place in the NFC standings. They are tied with the Lions and have the head-to-head tiebreaker edge. Both teams are a half game back of the Commanders and a game up on the Packers. The 49ers have clinched the NFC West, so the Seahawks are competing for a wild card berth.

If the Seahawks win, they could climb ahead of the Commanders if the latter loses to the 49ers on Saturday. If Washington also wins, Seattle remains a half game back with two remaining. If the Seahawks lose, they could drop a game and a half back if the Commanders win, or remain no more than a half game back of Washington if they lose to the 49ers. On the other hand, the Lions faces the Panthers in Charlotte and would pass Seattle with a win in that instance.

Chiefs playoff picture

Kansas City is 11-3 and has clinched the AFC West title. They are tied with the Bills for the best record in the AFC, but Buffalo has the tiebreaker due to their head-to-head win. The Chiefs are a game up on the Bengals and Cincinnati has the head-to-head tiebreaker edge between those two.

If the Chiefs win, they either remain in second with a Bills win in Chicago, or move into first place if the Bears stun Buffalo. If the Chiefs lose, they could slip down to third or remain in second.

Tiebreaker implications

This has no tiebreaker implications. They are in separate conferences and the common opponents tiebreaker would not be impacted with any teams Seattle is competing with for a playoff berth.