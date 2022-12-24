NFL playoff picture: What does Commanders-49ers mean for NFC standings

The Washington Commanders will head out on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. as the 49ers are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders playoff picture

The Washington Commanders sit at the bottom of the NFC East with a 7-6-1 record after last week’s divisional loss to the Giants didn’t help their situation at all. They still hold the third and final wildcard spot in the NFC as they’re currently the No. 7 seed, staying ahead of both the Lions and the Seahawks, who both sit at 7-7.

The Commanders can still hold onto the No. 7 seed especially since the tie just barely keeps them a half a game ahead of the Lions and Seahawks. Washington will need to at least match the record of Detroit and Seattle through the last three games of the season to stay ahead of them in the playoff race as the Commanders hold their own fate in their hands.

49ers playoff picture

The San Francisco 49ers sit at the top of the NFC West with a 10-4 record, and have already clinched a playoff spot ahead of Week 16. They’ll be playing for seeding from here on out, as they currently sit behind the Eagles (13-1) and the Vikings (11-3) in the NFC playoff picture.

The 49ers will need to win one more game than the Vikings through the final three weeks of the season to overtake the No. 2 seed outright. If the two teams end up tied, it will come down to the better conference record. Right now, San Francisco holds that tiebreaker as they’re 8-2 against NFC opponents while the Vikings are 6-3. All three of Minnesota’s final games are against NFC teams while San Francisco has just two left against NFC opponents.

Tiebreaker implications

This game will affect the conference record and common games tiebreakers, but the two teams won’t end up needing a tiebreaker between them for seeding.